Former MP killed in action

Serhiy Slabenko, former member of Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, was killed in combat at the Zaporizhzhian front, the government announced on Aug. 6.

Slabenko served in the Verkhovna Rada from 2002 to 2006. During his term, he chaired the subcommittee on courts, judicial proceedings, and judicial reform of the legal policy committee.

From 2006 to 2009, he worked as a deputy chairman of the attestation chamber of the Volyn bar qualification and disciplinary commission, and from 2015 to 2020, he served as a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council.

According to the Volyn News Service, Slabenko was killed in action in the Zaporizhzhia sector on Aug. 4. His body will be brought home on Aug. 7.

Ukraine's southern front is a formidable challenge for counteroffensive troops, with occupying Russian forces deeply entrenched behind multiple defensive lines.

Slabenko is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. The Verkhovna Rada expressed their condolences to his family.