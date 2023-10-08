Ukrainian citizen who previously went missing in Israel found

This audio is created with AI assistance

Diplomats have found a Ukrainian citizen who had previously gone missing in the south of Israel, Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko reported on Oct. 8. He did not provide further details on the found person, but his statement implied the person was fine.

On Oct. 7, following an attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian authorities were veryfying a report about the possible death of one Ukrainian citizen in Israel, and the search for two other citizens was underway.

The report about the possible death of a Ukrainian citizen in Israel is still being verified, Nikolenko said.

In his latest update, Nikolenko said that diplomats have also helped one Ukrainian family leave Ashkelon, a coastal city in the southern part of Israel, as well as found temporary homes for two more families.

According to Nikolenko, the Foreign Ministry has processed 80 appeals from Ukrainian citizens on the whereabouts of their relatives, evacuation routes, temporary housing, security, and more.

"The Ukrainian embassy is in constant contact with the Israeli police, rescuers, hospitals, and the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Israel," Nikolenko wrote.

"We also keep in touch with Ukrainians who are in the Gaza Strip and develop routes for emergency exit from the enclave, in case of such a need."

The Palestinian armed group Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, using missiles and soldiers who infiltrated into Israeli territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his nation to be "at war" following the attack.

The number of people killed in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel has surpassed 300 and is expected to keep rising, according to the Times of Israel.