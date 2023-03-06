Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign Minister asks ICC to investigate alleged execution of Ukrainian POW

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 10:30 PM 1 min read
A view of an empty road between partially damaged residential buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Febю 24, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 6 asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Earlier in the day, a video was shared online in which an unarmed man in a military uniform with a Ukrainian flag on it appears to be shot dead after saying "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)," a Ukrainian national salute.

The video sparked nationwide outrage, with many public figures, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning what they believe to be the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The source of the video is unknown, but it has been widely shared online. Neither the man who is shot in the video nor the shooters have been identified. Those who shot the man are not visible in the frame.

Kuleba called the video "horrific," adding that "it's imperative (the ICC) launches an immediate investigation into this heinous war crime."

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Ukraine launched an official investigation into the alleged summary execution of an unarmed prisoner. The Security Service will carry out the investigation.

"Even war has rules. There are norms of international law that are systematically neglected by the criminal Russian regime. Sooner or later, the crime will be punished. All those involved will be held accountable," Kostin said.

How Russia organized its torture chamber network in Kharkiv Oblast
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
