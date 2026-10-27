Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces attacked an ammunition depot in occupied Luhansk Oblast, setting off explosions at the site overnight on Oct. 27, monitoring channels reported.

Ukraine used strike drones in an attack that took several hours near the city of Khrustalnyi, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Khrustalnyi has been occupied by Russian forces and their proxies since 2014 and is located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the city of Luhansk.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukraine struck several targets, including a petrochemical plant and a warehouse in Siberia around 2,500 kilometers away from the border on Oct. 24, monitoring channels reported.

A fire first broke out at the Omsky Kauchuk petrochemical plant in the Russian city of Omsk, according to Exilenova Plus.

Later, a warehouse belonging to major Russian online retailer Ozon was also hit in the Ukrainian drone attack, the channel reported.

On Oct. 26, a chemical plant producing dual-use goods in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh was likely hit in a Ukrainian drone attack, independent Russian media outlet Astra reported.

A drone reportedly also struck a business center in Voronezh, as explosions and fires were reported across the city amid an ongoing drone attack, the outlet wrote.