Finnish PM visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks despite peace push

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 22 amid a flurry of peace diplomacy, as Russia's mass overnight strike on Ukraine's capital underscored Moscow's unwillingness to cease its attacks.

"The main purpose of the visit is to show Finland's strong support for Ukraine as the war of aggression continues and the country prepares for the winter," the Finnish government said.

Helsinki will allocate 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including for winter preparations, Finland's Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 22.

Orpo is expected to meet with top Ukrainian officials and "will also show support for the reforms needed for Ukraine's EU membership."

Orpo's visit came a day after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Oct. 21. Witkoff had met with Zelensky and European partners in Oslo a day earlier on Oct. 20 to discuss peace proposals to present to the Kremlin.

After meeting with Witkoff, Putin said Moscow was ready to resume negotiations. Zelensky later reiterated that Ukraine supported trilateral peace talks involving the U.S. and Russia.

Hours after Witkoff lavished praise on Putin during their meeting, Moscow launched several waves of ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia launched another ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in broad daylight on Oct. 22, while Orpo was visiting the capital. The Finnish prime minister visited a school damaged by a Russian drone during an earlier October attack, the Keskisuomalainen newspaper reported.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has long called for Europe to play a bigger role in efforts to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. He has said he would be ready to represent Europe in peace talks if asked.