Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Finland to send new military aid package to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 6:24 PM 1 min read
Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola said on Jan. 7 that Finland was preparing its 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, without disclosing its content for security reasons.

The decision will be made “in coming weeks,” Savola said.

Finland is ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks if Europe gives it the green light, Antti Hakkianen, chairman of the defense committee in Finland, said, Finnish news site MTV Uutiset reported earlier.

Finland has already sent about 190 million euros worth of military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to European Truth.

The United States and Germany announced on Jan. 5 that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles worth $2.8 billion, while Germany approved a shipment of its Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

On Jan. 4, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
