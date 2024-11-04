Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Finland, Russia, History, Soviet Union, Europe
Edit post

Finland closes world's last Lenin museum outside Russia

by Abbey Fenbert November 4, 2024 7:29 AM 1 min read
Statuettes of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin on display at the Lenin Museum in Tampere, Finland on Jan. 20, 2006. (Timo Jaakonaho/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lenin Museum in Tampere, Finland—the only museum outside Russia dedicated to Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin—closed officially on Nov. 3.

A new political museum at the same site will open on Feb. 15, 2025, Finnish authorities announced. The museum will reportedly focus on Finnish-Russian relations.

The Lenin Museum was founded in 1946, becoming the first permanent Lenin exhibition located outside Russia. It is housed in the building where Lenin first met Joseph Stalin during a secret Bolshevik meeting.

The exhibitions told the story of Lenin's life along with the history of Finnish-Soviet relations.

Museum director Kalle Kallio told AFP that the institution's name had "become a burden" following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The name was off-putting to visitors, though Kallio clarified the museum has no connections to the Russian state.

The forthcoming museum will be called "Nootti" ("Note") and will include information on how Finland's relationship with Russia has evolved in the 21st century.

Relations between Finland and Russia have deteriorated since Russia's full-scale invasion. In response to the war, Finland joined NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).

Finnish president wants Russia excluded from UN Security Council
According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, any council member engaged in an illegal war “such as Russia is in right now in Ukraine” should be suspended.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:10 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.