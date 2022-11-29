Financial Times: European imports of Russian seaborne gas rise to ‘record high’

This audio is created with AI assistance

The record import of Russian seaborne gas emphasizes that Europe “has not completely shaken off its dependency on the country for crucial fuel as flows through pipelines have all but stopped, the Financial Times reported.

European imports of Russian liquified natural gas rose by 40% between January and October compared to the same period in 2021.

Russian gas is exempt from EU sanctions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, “owing to its importance to some European nations’ energy security,” the Financial Times wrote.