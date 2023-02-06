Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Financial Times: EU may host Zelensky at Brussels summit.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 4:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is preparing to host President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit in Brussels on Feb. 9-10 but security concerns could obstruct it, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 6, citing its sources.

“Frankly speaking, there are big risks if I go somewhere,” Zelensky told reporters on Feb. 3.

The visit would be Zelensky’s second visit abroad since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion after his visit to Washington in December 2022.

The potential trip comes amid Ukranie's efforts to get more Western weapons to repel a potential large-scale Russian offensive.

An undisclosed adviser to the Ukrainian military earlier told the Financial Times that Russia could launch a major offensive within 10 days.

Ukraine’s intelligence warned on Feb. 2 that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of “a massive offensive” to capture the Donbas by March.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
