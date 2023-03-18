Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Local Telegram channels reported explosions in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on the morning of March 18.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, wrote on his Telegram channel that military training is underway at one of the polygons of the city. There have been no further details.

Earlier on March 16, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, said that the Russian military keeps "a powerful ground and aviation component" in Ukraine's Crimea, building fortifications and preparing for defense on the occupied peninsula.

According to Skibitskyi, nearly 90 combat aircraft and 60 attack helicopters are currently stationed in illegally annexed Crimea. Russian troops reportedly set up a special group on the peninsula, now assembling fortifications and defense lines as Moscow maintains its military infrastructure in Crimea in combat readiness.

The Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

Since then, many local residents have been imprisoned for resisting the occupation, while Russian citizens flocked to the peninsula. The Russian military has also established a military base there.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to liberate all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.