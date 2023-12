This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kyiv overnight on Jan. 2. Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

Air raid alerts have been on in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.