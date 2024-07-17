Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv, Ukraine, War, Russian attacks, Drones
Edit post

Explosion heard in Kyiv, reports of Russian kamikaze drone targeting capital

by Chris York July 17, 2024 11:41 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv skyline over the Dnipro River on Sept. 5, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A large explosion was heard in Kyiv on the evening of July 17, with preliminary reports suggesting a Russian Shahed drone targeted the capital.

In a post on Telegram, Mayor Vitali Klitschko initially said as a result of the attack, a fire had broken out in between a "residential building and an educational institution" in the Darnytskyi District, in the southeast of Kyiv.

He did not say if the fire was caused by a direct hit or debris from an interception by air defenses.

But in a later post, Klitschko said emergency services called to the scene did not find a fire, but did say they were responding to "the downing of an enemy UAV."

Air raid sirens sounded across the capital at 22:13 p.m. Kyiv Independent reporters across the city heard a single large explosion at 22:58 p.m.

Fighting in Krynky ongoing, but Ukrainian positions ‘completely destroyed’
Ukrainian marines first crossed the river and gained a foothold on the Russian-occupied side in October of last year.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.