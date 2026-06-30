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Ex-Russian proxy minister in occupied Crimea arrested in Kyiv, SBU says

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by Kateryna Denisova
Ex-Russian proxy minister in occupied Crimea arrested in Kyiv, SBU says
The SBU said it detained in Kyiv on June 30 a former Russian-installed energy minister of occupied Crimea. (Security Service of Ukraine)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on June 30 it detained in Kyiv a former Russian-installed energy minister of occupied Crimea who cooperated with Moscow.

The suspect's name was not disclosed. Open-source information and released photos suggest that the detained person was Serhii Kolobov, 65.

Kremlin-installed officials in occupied territories and Ukrainian officials who defected to Russia are usually charged in absentia by Kyiv and have largely avoided actual imprisonment. Kolobov's arrest marks a rare case.

He was detained while visiting Kyiv for personal matters. The SBU said the suspect received Russian citizenship after Russia's 2014 occupation of Crimea and headed the occupation administration's Fuel and Energy Ministry on the peninsula.

According to the statement, he helped Russia take control of Crimea's energy infrastructure, including power plants, renewable energy facilities, gas infrastructure, and oil terminals.

The SBU said Kolobov also spent two years re-registering Crimea's energy assets under Russian law before later continuing to work for Moscow and heading several extractive industry companies.

Investigators seized Russian passports, bank cards, and documents allegedly related to Kolobov's cooperation with Russia.

The SBU charged Kolobov with high treason. If found guilty, he may face up to 15 years in jail.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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