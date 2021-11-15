Ex-chief editor says Ukraine’s top prosecutor pressured Kyiv Post

This audio is created with AI assistance

Brian Bonner, ex-chief editor of the Kyiv Post, told The Ukrainian Weekly on Nov. 12 that after the Kyiv Post ran a critical story about Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in November 2020, he was invited to her office where he faced “pressure.”

The Kyiv Post ran another critical article about Venediktova on Sept. 3, after which Bonner said she opened criminal cases against the newspaper’s owner, Odesa tycoon Adnan Kivan. The cases were later closed, he said.

Kivan shut down the Kyiv Post and fired all of its staff on Nov. 8. Kivan says he intends to relaunch the paper.

In response, Venediktova stated that she never pressured anybody or even met Kivan, who has also denied allegations of pressure.