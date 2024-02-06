Media: EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 6, Ukrinform and RBC Ukraine reported.

Borrell is accompanied by his advisor, Zaki Laidi, who announced his arrival on social media earlier on Feb. 6.

This is Borrell's fourth visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

After visiting Poland, Borrell confirmed on Feb. 5 that he is heading to Ukraine next, repeating calls for more assistance for the embattled country.

Although approving the 50 billion euro ($54 billion) in economic assistance for Ukraine, the EU will most likely fail on its promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells by March.

There is also the ongoing debate on reforming the bloc's Ukraine defense funding mechanism, which has been largely depleted.

Assistance from the EU is ever more crucial now as $60 billion from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress due to political infighting.