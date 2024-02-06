Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
EU, Ukraine, News Feed
Edit post

Media: EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek February 6, 2024 10:09 AM 1 min read
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the von der Leyen Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 6, Ukrinform and RBC Ukraine reported.

Borrell is accompanied by his advisor, Zaki Laidi, who announced his arrival on social media earlier on Feb. 6.

This is Borrell's fourth visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

After visiting Poland, Borrell confirmed on Feb. 5 that he is heading to Ukraine next, repeating calls for more assistance for the embattled country.

Although approving the 50 billion euro ($54 billion) in economic assistance for Ukraine, the EU will most likely fail on its promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells by March.

There is also the ongoing debate on reforming the bloc's Ukraine defense funding mechanism, which has been largely depleted.

Assistance from the EU is ever more crucial now as $60 billion from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress due to political infighting.

FT: German hesitation over EU defense fund reforms could delay Ukraine aid
Countries like France and Germany with existing military-industrial capacity would like to see a shift away from the reimbursement model to the EU directly funding arms contracts and are pushing for such a transition to occur quickly.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.