Ministry: European countries spent $47 billion so far to aid Ukrainian refugees

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 2:21 PM 1 min read
Violetta Verontsova, 23, a refugee from Kharkiv, eats soup at a humanitarian shelter at the Medyka-Shegyni pedestrian border crossing on March 10 in Medyka, Poland. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries have allocated a total of 43 billion euros ($47 billion) on aid for Ukrainian refugees since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Reintegration Ministry informed on July 4.

This includes cash payments, housing, medical care, education services, and the provision of food and other basic necessities, the ministry wrote in its press release.

Poland spent the largest sum of $13 billion, followed by Germany's $12 billion, Czechia's $3.2 billion, Spain's $2.4 billion, Romania's $1.4 billion, Switzerland's $1.3 billion, and Italy's $1.3 billion.

The ministry noted that apart from the governments, ordinary citizens have also largely contributed to helping Ukrainian refugees.

According to the United Nations, there are more than 6 million Ukrainians residing abroad due to the Russian full-scale invasion. Poland, Germany, and Czechia host the largest number of Ukrainians who fled from Russian aggression.

Author: Martin Fornusek
