European Council extends sanctions against Russia for 6 months

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 6:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Council issued a press release on March 13 extending sanctions against 1,473 individuals and 205 entities who support Russia's war aganst Ukraine.

The sanctions will remain in effect for an additional six months.

As per the press release, the sanctions consist of denying the individuals entry into the EU, freezing assets held in the EU, and prohibiting EU citizens from providing any economic aid to the entities and individuals in question.

According to the European Council, they hope the sanctions will deprive Russia of the ability to sustain the war by weakening its economy and denying it access to essential technologies and markets, diminishing its capacity to wage war.

The press release concludes with a promise to aid Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and continued support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
