Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion
Edit post

Eugene Czolij: The UN Security Council’s darkest month

April 4, 2023 2:10 AM 3 min read
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting virtually at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Aleksey Babushkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

On April 1, 2023, for the whole month of April, Russia assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Unfortunately, this is not a bad April Fools' joke, but quite an eye-opener of Western complacency as Russia mocks our fundamental values and respected institutions.

Article 24 (1) of the Charter of the United Nations stipulates that its Security Council, which is composed of 15 UN member states, has the following functions and powers: "In order to ensure prompt and effective action by the United Nations, its Members confer on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, and agree that in carrying out its duties under this responsibility the Security Council acts on their behalf."

In February of 2022, during its last term as President of the UN Security Council, Russia launched its unprovoked all-out war against Ukraine.

On April 12, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden qualified the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine during this all-out war as "genocide" and later explained that: "I called it genocide because it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian."

Moreover, eight UN member states, namely Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine, have recognized this genocide with appropriate acts of their parliaments.

Mariia Kovach-Butsko: Russia must pay for its aggression through seized assets
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Discussions about confiscating frozen Russian assets and using them to rebuild Ukraine have been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale invasio…
Kyiv IndependentMariia Kovach-Butsko

On Jan. 3, 2023, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal indicated that the damages caused by Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine have already surpassed USD 700 billion.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, namely on Feb. 23, 2023, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in which it "reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, contrary to ... the Rome Statute."

This means that, for the entire month of April, the UN Security Council, whose primary responsibility is the "maintenance of international peace and security," will be presided by Russia, a country sanctioned by UN member states for its all-out war, and whose president is wanted for his involvement in the hideous crime of the unlawful deportation to Russia of society's most vulnerable individuals, namely innocent children.

This not only defies logic and basic common sense but demonstrates a lack of firm political will of the West to take all the necessary measures to stop a genocide and ensure that Ukraine liberates in 2023 all territories occupied by Russia.

The sheer egregiousness of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council should be a serious wake-up call for the international community to take all the necessary steps to help Ukraine fully regain and then protect its territorial integrity, which will promote peace, security, and stability in the world.

Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO,’ vows support despite Russia’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on April 3 that the alliance would continue supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” He added that Kyiv can win the war and become a full-fledged NATO member one day. Responding to the Kyiv Independent a…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij is president of the Ukraine-2050 nongovernmental organization and served as president of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008-2018. Ukraine-2050 was established to help implement within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.