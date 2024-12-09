EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts mark a decade of transformation

This audio is created with AI assistance

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity. A decade ago, thousands of Ukrainians united to protest a government that sidelined the will of the people to serve its own interests. This revolution ignited a transformative journey toward a European future and a Ukrainian society where the virus of corruption does not go untreated.

Today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, the European Union and Ukraine can acknowledge the progress made over the past 10 years in fighting corruption and implementing rule of law reforms.

While much work remains, let me be clear — Ukraine’s progress over the past decade has been groundbreaking. The Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index shows that Ukraine improved from a bottom-tier ranking of 144th out of 180 countries in 2013 to a mid-level 104th place last year, now on par with other EU candidate countries. From 2022 to 2023 alone, Ukraine gained momentum, rising 12 places despite enduring immense hardship under Russian aggression. This is an achievement of which Ukrainian society can be extremely proud.

The fight against corruption is intrinsically tied to the EU integration process. According to a recent survey, when Ukrainians were asked what they expected from EU accession, fighting corruption ranked first (41%), surpassing even security and defense cooperation (36%) and security guarantees (35%).

In October, the European Commission’s enlargement report noted clear progress in fighting corruption in Ukraine, while also highlighting enduring challenges. Anti-corruption bodies need strengthening, and the existing track record in investigating, prosecuting, and adjudicating corruption cases must continue to grow.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has already issued more than 220 verdicts, including over 100 prison sentences for high-level officials — an outcome unimaginable a decade ago. Ukraine is expected to design and implement anti-corruption measures across all 35 EU accession chapters, particularly in high-risk sectors such as customs, taxation, judiciary, and energy.

In addition to being a core aspect of the EU integration process, anti-corruption and rule of law are also focal points of EU flagship projects in Ukraine: the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative and Pravo-Justice. These projects provide expert advice, analyses, and crucially, support for anti-corruption NGOs, activists, think tanks, and investigative journalists — actors without whom transformative reforms cannot succeed anywhere in the world.

Thousands gather at Kyiv's Independence Square amid the EuroMaidan protests in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 14, 2014. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images)

An important element of Ukraine’s success has been its focus on prevention and transparency, particularly during the early stages of building anti-corruption institutions. I’d like to highlight three initiatives:

First, Ukraine’s advanced electronic asset declaration system, which, while onerous, has produced results, with more than 750,000 officials required to submit declarations.

Second, efforts to eliminate corruption in the economy by reforming banking, exchange rate systems, and public procurement.

And third, the digitization of public services, licensing, and various registers through the Diia application.

Ukraine is certainly not free of corruption today — very few societies are. Corruption scandals involving public officials across the country and various sectors regularly make headlines. I often remind those who ask about these cases that their exposure, somewhat paradoxically, reflects Ukraine’s progress in combating abusive practices. If no corruption cases were uncovered, I would be far more concerned. However, the fight is far from over and must continue.

Fighting corruption and instilling the rule of law goes beyond adopting laws or punishing corrupt behavior. Rule of law is rooted in integrity and accountability, and it is based on trust — trust built through a web of formal and informal rules that bind democratic societies and guide citizens’ behavior. Building public trust in state institutions at all levels is crucial to Ukraine’s future in the EU.

While the global political context remains complex and uncertain, Ukrainians can be assured of the EU’s resolve to support them. On the path to a just and sustainable peace. On the path to economic and social recovery. Ensuring that the space for corruption is diminished and that corrupt behavior is met with accountability and justice are key steps toward Ukraine’s rightful place in the European family.

