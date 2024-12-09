10 reforms that defined the decade for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is a nation of reforms, constantly striving for improvement through roadmaps and input from domestic and international partners. These efforts have not been in vain. As we mark International Anti-Corruption Day, it’s crucial to reflect on our achievements and build on the progress made. The past decade, shaped by the Revolution of Dignity, offers a valuable perspective on successes and challenges.

Here are 10 key reforms that have transformed Ukraine.

Law enforcement

After the Revolution of Dignity, trust in law enforcement collapsed due to police brutality against protesters and their role in upholding a corrupt regime under Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

In 2015, the National Police was established with international guidance, notably from Eka Zguladze, who had reformed Georgia’s police force. Rigorous recruitment focused on young, untainted candidates, restoring trust, especially in cities where new patrol officers improved the police's image.

However, reforms remain incomplete. In smaller towns, many former officers kept their positions, perpetuating corruption and scandals, highlighting the need for systemic change and stricter oversight.

Despite challenges, the reformed police have been pivotal in crises, managing evacuations, documenting war crimes, and maintaining order during the war with Russia, showcasing their potential as a reliable institution when restructured effectively.

Medical reform

Equal access to healthcare, a constitutional right, was largely symbolic until 2016. Then-acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun introduced the “money follows the patient” principle, creating the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) to guarantee financial coverage. Digital initiatives like eHealth, the Affordable Medicines program, and new cardiac centers improved healthcare accessibility and quality.

Still, the reform remains unfinished. Secondary and tertiary care need upgrades, and patients with rare diseases are often left out. Corruption, such as scandals involving medical commissions, and shortcomings in hospital reimbursements also demand attention.

Judicial reform

Judicial reform required constitutional and legislative changes. One landmark shift was transferring judge appointments and dismissals from the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, to the High Council of Justice. Judicial immunity was scaled back, and new judges were selected through transparent competitions involving the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and the Public Integrity Council (PIC).

The three-tier judicial system now includes local, appellate, and a reformed Supreme Court, complemented by specialized courts like the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC). While reforms have improved justice mechanisms, challenges remain in ensuring their efficiency and independence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Members of Parliament at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 16, 2024. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Decentralization

Launched in 2014, Ukraine’s decentralization reform aimed to empower local governments and build strong territorial communities. By transferring authority and resources to local levels, Ukraine fostered more efficient governance.

The reform is widely considered one of Ukraine’s most successful. It earned international recognition, with the European Parliament encouraging its replication in other nations.

Public procurement

Public procurement reform, a critical anti-corruption initiative post-Revolution of Dignity, introduced the Prozorro electronic system in 2016. Prozorro enabled transparent, online tenders under the principle “everyone sees everything,” reducing corruption and fostering competition.

The 2015 Public Procurement Law set new standards, requiring open tenders above certain thresholds. While challenges like manipulations and legal disputes persist, Prozorro has increased transparency, saved public funds, and earned international praise.

Privatization

Years of mismanagement and corruption in state-owned enterprises necessitated privatization reform. A 2018 law simplified and digitized the process, attracting international investors. Small-scale privatization, conducted via Prozorro.Sale, generated over 100 billion hryvnias ($2.4 billion) for the state budget.

Large-scale privatization, including the sale of strategic enterprises and factories, remains challenging due to political resistance, but progress has reduced unprofitable enterprises and improved asset management.

Open data

In 2015, Ukraine joined the International Open Data Charter, mandating government agencies to publish key datasets in accessible formats. The national portal data.gov.ua and platforms like Prozorro and eHealth enhanced transparency, spurring innovation and new businesses.

Although wartime security concerns have limited access to some information, open data reforms positioned Ukraine among the top 10 global leaders in data transparency.

A tractor prepares the soil ahead of sowing in Yerkivtsi, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 3, 2024. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)

Land reform

For over 20 years, a moratorium on agricultural land sales stifled market development. In 2020, after prolonged debate, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law enabling land sales, marking a key step in market liberalization.

The reform began cautiously, allowing individuals to buy up to 100 hectares from mid-2021, with legal entities gaining access in 2024. Prozorro.Sale ensured transparency in transactions, and the updated State Land Cadastre facilitated better land management.

While concerns persist, the reform has boosted agricultural investment and improved land-use efficiency.

Digitalization of services

Ukraine’s digitalization reform aimed to simplify interactions between citizens, businesses, and the state through digital services. In February 2020, the Diia platform launched, consolidating dozens of public services into a mobile app and web portal. Citizens can now access digital documents, register businesses, pay taxes, and receive assistance without visiting government offices. Over five years, the range of services available on Diia has expanded significantly.

The reform also included digitizing key state registers, automating healthcare via the eHealth system, and introducing online services for land management, construction, and social security. These advancements have positioned Ukraine as a European leader in digitalization, cutting costs and time, reducing corruption, and enhancing governance transparency.

Anti-corruption reform

Anti-corruption reform has been a cornerstone of Ukraine's transformation, addressing one of the primary demands of the Revolution of Dignity: justice. This reform created a comprehensive ecosystem of new institutions.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigates corruption crimes, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) provides procedural support, and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) adjudicates relevant cases. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) oversees property declarations, shapes anti-corruption policies, and protects whistleblowers, while the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) handles the management and sale of assets linked to corruption and other crimes.

Reforms also introduced transparent public procurement through the Prozorro system, open data registers, and legislation to expose and punish corruption. Despite progress, challenges remain, including ensuring the independence of anti-corruption bodies, resolving high-profile cases, and eradicating corruption in the public sector. Nevertheless, these reforms have strengthened public trust and created a foundation for Ukraine’s sustainable development.

A decade of change

Over the past decade, Ukraine has made remarkable strides. These reforms are not just milestones — they are the foundation for future progress.

However, reforming is a continuous process. The experience of countries like Georgia shows that resting on past achievements can lead to stagnation. Ukraine must sustain its momentum, remembering that its successes today fuel tomorrow’s ambitions.

