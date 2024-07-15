Skip to content
News Feed, Estonia, Kaja Kallas, European Union, Josep borrell
Estonian PM resigns to take up top EU diplomatic job

by Martin Fornusek July 15, 2024 12:08 PM 1 min read
Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, speaks at a conference of the Friedrich August von Hayek Foundation entitled "80 years of the "Road to Serfdom" in Berlin, Germany, on March 19, 2024. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Kaja Kallas resigned as the Estonian prime minister along with other government on July 15, the ERR public broadcaster reported.

The prime minister, known for her resolute support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, is stepping down to take up the job of the EU's top diplomat later this year.

Kallas will technically continue to serve as the prime minister until the next government is formed, which is most likely to take place in early August, ERR wrote. She has led Estonia since 2021 in three separate governments, most recently after being reelected in March 2023.

Estonia's head of government was picked as the EU's chief diplomat in the wake of the European elections in June. Kallas has been one of the most vocal voices in Europe warning against Russian expansionism and calling for a united and decisive approach in aiding Ukraine.

While popular on the international scene, Kallas's support at home has been dropping, as only 19% of Estonians said they trusted her in a February survey. She faced a scandal in 2023 due to continued business operations by a company partially owned by her husband.

Author: Martin Fornusek
