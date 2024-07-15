Estonian PM resigns to take up top EU diplomatic job

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Kaja Kallas resigned as the Estonian prime minister along with other government on July 15, the ERR public broadcaster reported.

The prime minister, known for her resolute support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, is stepping down to take up the job of the EU's top diplomat later this year.

Kallas will technically continue to serve as the prime minister until the next government is formed, which is most likely to take place in early August, ERR wrote. She has led Estonia since 2021 in three separate governments, most recently after being reelected in March 2023.

Estonia's head of government was picked as the EU's chief diplomat in the wake of the European elections in June. Kallas has been one of the most vocal voices in Europe warning against Russian expansionism and calling for a united and decisive approach in aiding Ukraine.

While popular on the international scene, Kallas's support at home has been dropping, as only 19% of Estonians said they trusted her in a February survey. She faced a scandal in 2023 due to continued business operations by a company partially owned by her husband.