Estonia to provide Ukraine with record military aid package worth 113 million euros

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia will supply Ukraine with remote fire and anti-tank weapons as well as ammunition worth some 113 million euros, the Estonian government reported on Jan. 19. The package will include dozens of 155-mm and 122-mm howitzers, thousands of shells and trucks for them, over a hundred Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapons, and more than a thousand units of ammunition for them, according to EER.

It would be the largest aid package provided by Estonia so far, increasing the country's total military assistance to 370 million euros which is more than 1% of its GDP, the government wrote.

According to Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Ukraine directly asked to supply this particular weaponry.

"If Ukraine fell, freedom would also be in danger in other parts of the world. By helping Ukraine to defend its independence, we are defending the right to freedom and democracy of all countries, including Estonia," said Kallas.

Estonia's Prime Minister urged other countries to give more arms to Ukraine, adding that Ukraine's Armed Forces proved to be "very fast learners" in using modern military equipment.

"All countries must look into their stockpiles and ensure that industries are able to produce more and faster. Russia's war against Ukraine comes at a price – a price we pay in euros, but the Ukrainians pay with their lives."

The aid package was proposed by Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, who also emphasized Ukraine's need for heavy weapons. "The toughest battles are yet to come," he said.

Estonia's previous military assistance to Ukraine included Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages, according to the country's government.