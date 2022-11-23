EBRD to provide Ukraine with €372 million for emergency repairs

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will inject €372 million into Ukraine's electricity transmission company, Ukrenergo, in a bid to keep the country's energy system stable amid winter. The funds will cover emergency repairs of damages caused by Russian bombings.

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on TV that Russia's Nov. 23 massive bombardment of Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 36. He added that the provided information is accurate as of launch time, while the actual number of casualties is expected to be higher.