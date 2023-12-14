Drones shot down over Kaluga, Moscow oblasts, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones flying over Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts were intercepted on Dec. 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed nine drones over the two regions during the night. No casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported at this time.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin first announced that a drone was shot down en route to Moscow at around 2:35 a.m. local time. He said the attempted strike was intercepted in the Naro-Fominsk district.

Sobyanin claimed that another drone was destroyed in the same area at around 4:25 a.m.

Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry attributed the attempted drone strikes to Ukraine. Kyiv does not typically comment on claims of drone strikes within Russia.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight on Dec. 13, injuring 53 people, including several children. In one neighborhood, debris from the intercepted missiles fell between a kindergarten and a residential building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 13 that there would be "a response" to the attack on Kyiv.