Drones shot down over Kaluga, Moscow oblasts, Russia claims

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
The Russian Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow on April 17, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones flying over Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts were intercepted on Dec. 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed nine drones over the two regions during the night. No casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported at this time.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin first announced that a drone was shot down en route to Moscow at around 2:35 a.m. local time. He said the attempted strike was intercepted in the Naro-Fominsk district.

Sobyanin claimed that another drone was destroyed in the same area at around 4:25 a.m.

Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry attributed the attempted drone strikes to Ukraine. Kyiv does not typically comment on claims of drone strikes within Russia.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight on Dec. 13, injuring 53 people, including several children. In one neighborhood, debris from the intercepted missiles fell between a kindergarten and a residential building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 13 that there would be "a response" to the attack on Kyiv.

Dozens left without a home as Russian strike damages apartment building in Kyiv
Alina, her 9-year-old son, and 80-year-old grandmother were sitting outside. Their apartment was burned down, window frames were blown out, and the three were cut by shattered glass. “We were lucky (to survive). A fire quickly broke out, smoke around. The child was half naked. I managed to g…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine news

12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
