Donbas resident who joined Russian military gets 15 years

A Ukrainian man who fought for Russia was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man was a fighter for Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast. He willingly joined the Russian forces at the start of the full-scale invasion. He is said to have guarded checkpoints and participated in combat in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

He became a full-fledged contracted soldier of the Russian army in July and was captured by Ukrainian forces during a reconnaissance and sabotage mission.