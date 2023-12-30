Skip to content
Update: Death toll of Russian Dec. 29 attack against Odesa rises to 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2023 6:39 PM 1 min read
Emergency responders at a high-rise apartment building in Odesa following a mass Russian attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, 2023. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian attack against Odesa on Dec. 29 rose to five as a 77-year-old man died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Dec. 30.

Russia unleashed its largest attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions, including Odesa, with 158 missiles and drones.

The latest report pushes the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 40 people: 16 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, five in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, and one in Lviv.

The recently announced victim was seriously injured when a Russian missile hit a three-story building in the center of Odesa, Kiper said.

He had died in the hospital despite best efforts by doctors, the official added.

Some 11 people are still treated in the city's medical facilities, including two children aged six and eight.

Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
