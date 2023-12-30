Update: Death toll of Russian Dec. 29 attack against Odesa rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian attack against Odesa on Dec. 29 rose to five as a 77-year-old man died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Dec. 30.

Russia unleashed its largest attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions, including Odesa, with 158 missiles and drones.

The latest report pushes the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 40 people: 16 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, five in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, and one in Lviv.

The recently announced victim was seriously injured when a Russian missile hit a three-story building in the center of Odesa, Kiper said.

He had died in the hospital despite best efforts by doctors, the official added.

Some 11 people are still treated in the city's medical facilities, including two children aged six and eight.