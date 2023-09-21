Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Opinion, Disinformation
Edit post

David Kirichenko: The continued menace of Russian disinformation

September 21, 2023 3:57 PM 6 min read
David Kirichenko
David Kirichenko
A phone displaying a picture of a residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2023, against the background of a website displaying a fake video of the same residential building (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The rise in Russia's disinformation efforts continues to be an ever-growing concern for Western nations. This uptick is notably concentrated on Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, aiming to weaken Western backing for the country.

These strategic propaganda operations are far from isolated events. They represent a broader pattern of information warfare conducted by Russia since 2014, meticulously crafted to erode democratic values, foment discord, and control the narratives within Western media on Ukraine.

Over the past decade, Russia has systematically manipulated narratives to denigrate Ukraine. Leveraging strategic storytelling, it has cast Ukraine as a nation spiraling into chaos, perpetuating misconceptions about Ukraine failing as a state.

This campaign of deceit, which escalated significantly after the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, and the illegal annexation of Crimea, has permeated global media channels often without the requisite fact-checking scrutiny required by reputable outlets.

Pelechaty, Robertson: Decoding Russian disinformation campaigns
“Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, is dead.” Such was the false message spread by Russia’s propaganda machine in early May – even Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin joined in. Kyiv was quick to dispel the claim as an intentional effort to “demoralize Ukrainian f…
The Kyiv IndependentTeah Pelechaty

The evolution of Russia's disinformation narratives presents a historical puzzle. Moving from revisionist interpretations surrounding the Crimean annexation to disseminating untruths about neo-Nazi penetrations into the Ukrainian government and the existence of clandestine biological weapons labs, the Kremlin employs confusion and division as its modus operandi.

Designed to strengthen the domestic and global perception of Russia's actions, these strategies pose an existential threat to Western democracies and their continued support for Ukraine’s fight for its existence.

Jessica Brandt, a policy director at the Brookings Institution, highlighted that “Russia doesn’t pull even its most outlandish narratives out of thin air – it builds on existing resentments and political fissures.” Consequently, Russia harnesses far-right ideologies, exploiting “America First” sentiments to undercut support for Ukraine.

Emerging evidence demonstrates the sophistication of Russia's disinformation operatives. Leaked documents indicate a prowess in manipulating social media algorithms and search engine rankings, using countless deceptive online profiles to promote disinformation. This disinformation is as varied as claims about the Ukrainian military’s ineptitude to spurious vaccine side effects.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

As the 2024 U.S. presidential race looms, Chris Krebs, the former chief of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, foresees significant foreign and domestic interference. Anticipating actions from nations such as Russia, China, and Iran, he warns of rising tensions and the urgent need for countermeasures to secure democratic processes.

Krebs posits that foreign actors are even more incentivized to interfere than in the 2020 elections, striving for both influence (shaping public opinion) and interference (targeting election infrastructure). Furthermore, ordinary internet users are inadvertently becoming disinformation conduits, amplifying chaos and discord, obviating the need for Russian troll and bot intervention. Meanwhile, Russian trolls continue to perfect their craft and learn from previous mistakes to better hide their identities.

Twitter's (now known as X) recently introduced paid verification system has inadvertently become a catalyst for Russian disinformation. Verified accounts allegedly operating outside Russia propagate Kremlin narratives and disinformation about Ukraine, circumventing U.S. sanctions. These verified accounts continue to post videos from other countries claiming the footage is from Ukraine and spreading narratives asking why we should be sending money to help Ukraine. As a result, many ordinary users share this disinformation and it spreads like wildfire across the platform.

Recent findings by the research firm Reset highlight a significant flaw in a system that allows anonymous accounts to buy verification. This offers them preferential placement in searches, mentions, and replies. These accounts frequently share content from Russian state media and disinformation about the conflict in Ukraine. Consequently, state media accounts from authoritarian regimes such as Russia, China, and Iran have seen a 33% surge in views, significantly expanding their disinformation reach.

Jakub Kalenský: The information war against the Kremlin is far from over
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. There have been many optimistic takes claiming that Russia is losing or has already lost the information war against the West. This optimism is
The Kyiv IndependentJakub Kalenský

An analysis from NATO's Strategic Communications Center of Excellence on 11 Russian accounts, previously identified by X, indicated a 60% average rise in views following Musk's policy shift. This includes diplomatic profiles such as the Russian Embassy in the U.S., which experienced a 133% increase in engagement and a 150% uptick in views, as per the research report.

The European Commission, the EU's governing body, also concluded in a study that X has been instrumental in amplifying Russian propaganda about Ukraine to a wider audience than before the onset of the war. This was largely due to “the dismantling of Twitter’s safety standards.”

Margarita Simonyan, RT's Editor in Chief, one of the primary Russian propagandists, expressed gratitude to Musk for removing her state affiliation on X. In 2022, she stated that Ukraine should be wiped out, asserting, "There will be no Ukraine." Upon Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Simonyan conveyed immense joy at the event, remarking, "I've been anticipating this for eight years... it finally happened. This is true joy."

Russian disinformation's impact isn't confined to sowing discord; it is increasingly influencing political outcomes. Slovakia's President, Zuzana Čaputová, warned of an ongoing influence campaign polarizing her country and risking support for Ukraine. With the upcoming elections approaching, the populist party Smer-SD, which advocates ending military support to Ukraine, leads the polls, indicating the fertile ground for Russian narratives in Slovakia.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

France also recently exposed a significant Russian disinformation campaign utilizing false news items disguised as articles by renowned media. This typifies Russia's hybrid warfare approach, undermining democratic institutions and manipulating public sentiment. Techniques such as "typosquatting" – using domain names almost identical to legitimate sites – can mislead internet users to false news sites.

U.S. intelligence has suspected that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is covertly shaping Western policy and opinion by instructing Russian civilians to befriend influential Western figures. These individuals then promote Kremlin-friendly narratives, all while masking the FSB's involvement behind seemingly independent actors.

As a result, the ideas that were generated from Russian propaganda are then organically formulated from within Western society rather than from Russia as the “campaigns have sometimes been effective at planting Russian narratives in the Western press, according to the intelligence.”

Russia's disinformation campaigns are expansive and insidious. By exploiting political fault lines and stoking existing resentments, they undermine democratic processes through disinformation by making people believe conspiracies and lies and question their reality. It is important for Western societies to understand that Russia’s war against Ukraine isn’t limited to the battlefield, it continues to be fought every day in the digital realm too.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
David Kirichenko
David Kirichenko
David Kirichenko is a freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe. He can be found on the social media platform X @DVKirichenko.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.