Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Czechia, Instructors, Ukraine, War, France
Edit post

Czechia won't send military instructors to Ukraine, defense minister says

by Kateryna Denisova June 8, 2024 8:12 PM 2 min read
Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova. (Jana Cernochova/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Czech Republic may train up to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year, but will not send instructors to Ukraine, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in an interview with CTK published on June 8.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Paris is forming a coalition of countries to send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine.

France is reportedly planning to initially send a limited number of personnel to assess the modalities of a mission before involving several hundred trainers, Reuters reported in late May, citing two unnamed diplomats.

Cernochova voiced support for the initiative, but said that unlike Czechia, such a move is practical for France and some other countries due to their distance from Ukraine.

"There are a few hundred kilometers to our Libava from the Slovak-Ukrainian border. So I can say for the Czech Republic that we are not planning anything like that at the moment," the minister said.

Kyiv has asked the U.S. and other NATO countries to help train 150,000 soldiers closer to the front lines, according to the New York Times.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that the presence of French military instructors in Ukraine would be deemed a "legitimate target."

"We are not at war with Russia, we do not want an escalation, but we want to do everything we can to help Ukraine resist. Is it an escalation when Ukraine asks us to train mobilized soldiers on its sovereign soil? No,” Macron said on June 7.

"We already know that we will not be alone, and we will use the next few days to organize a broader coalition to respond to Ukraine's request."

Paris says it will respond to Russia after remarks about French instructors in Ukraine
Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry, said Paris is considering how to respond to Russian embassy spokesperson Alexander Makogonov’s remarks. “These are outrageous statements that will not go unanswered,” he said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.