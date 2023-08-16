Czech Republic sanctions Russian weapons oligarch and family members who reside in Prague

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech Republic announced on Aug. 16 that it had sanctioned Russian oligarch Boris Obnosov, the head of one of Russia's key missile manufacturers, as well as his daughter and son-in-law, who live in Prague.

Obnosov is the CEO of Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), which produces weapons like hypersonic missiles, anti-ship missiles, and precision guided bombs for the Russian military.

His son-in-law, Rostislav Zorikov, has been a permanent resident of the Czech Republic since at least June 2020.

According to the sanctions list, Zorikov lives in Prague with his wife Olga, where he owns millions of dollars worth of real estate.

In July, Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation reported that Zorikov drives luxury cars and owns property worth more than 100 million Czech crowns ($4.5 million) in the city, including a luxury penthouse.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation said that Olga received 20% of her father's company at the age of 23.

"The Russian oligarch behind the production of missiles that kill innocent Ukrainians must face the consequences," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Aug. 16.

Other Russians already included on the Czech sanctions list are Patriarch Kirill and oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenko, who has significant assets in the Czech Republic, as well as his son Felix.

An entry onto the list means that the individual is banned from Czech territory. The person is also subject to an asset freeze and a ban on financial transactions through Czech systems.