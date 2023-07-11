Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Czech president: Any success on the battlefield will form basis for future negotiations

by Liliane Bivings July 12, 2023 12:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Any achievements on the battlefield by the end of the year will form the basis of future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Czech President Petr Pavel said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11, European Pravda reports.

According to the Pavel, the "window of opportunity" for Ukraine to advance will close by the end of the year.

"We have to be realistic: the window of opportunity will more or less closed by the end of this year. Not only because of winter conditions, but also because of the upcoming elections in Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," the Czech president said.

The Czech president added that in his opinion, support for Ukraine among allies is only going to decrease with time.

"We will also see another decline in their willingness to support Ukraine massively with more weapons. All these conditions are likely to lead to conclusions: Whatever is achieved by the end of this year will be the basis for negotiations," Pavel said.

Last March, Pavel told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita that Ukraine would only have one shot at launching a successful counteroffensive, saying that if it failed, it would be extremely difficult for Ukraine to get funding for another one.

Vilnius summit brings Ukraine closer to NATO, but direct invitation withheld
NATO allies adopted a three-part support package for Ukraine, which includes removing the requirement to undergo the Membership Action Plan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the Vilnius summit on July 11. Ukraine will receive an invitation to join NATO when “the allies agree, and…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Liliane Bivings
