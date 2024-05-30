Skip to content
News Feed, Corruption, State Bureau of Investigation, Enlistment Offices, Ukraine, Odesa Oblast
Court sets bail for former head of Odesa Oblast enlistment office at almost $3.5 million

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 7:48 PM 2 min read
Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa military enlistment office, during a court session on July 25, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A court set the bail for Yevhen Borysov, the former head of Odesa Oblast's military enlistment office, at Hr 140 million ($3.4 million), Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said on May 30.

Borysov has been under investigation for corruption since July 2023 and is accused of illegally enriching himself with more than Hr 142 million ($3.5 million) through his official position.

Besides the bail announcement, the State Bureau of Investigation also said that Borysov had been served an indictment on charges of illegally enriching himself on May 29.

Following an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda that alleged Borysov had bought a property in Marbella, Spain, during the full-scale war valued at almost four million euros ($4.4 million), he was dismissed from his position. Borysov claimed that the property was for his retired mother.

Borysov was detained again on May 28 after he posted a Hr 12 million bail ($297,000) after the State Bureau of Investigation said it had received information that he was planning to hide and possibly flee the country following his release.

The fallout from the news prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to order a probe into the practices of military enlistment offices throughout the country, which revealed widespread abuses. Zelensky ordered the heads of all the regional offices to be dismissed as a result.

Beyond the two charges of illegally enriching himself, Borysov is also accused of failing to show up for military duty and evasion of military service through deception.

If convicted of all four offenses, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
