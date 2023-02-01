Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Court exempts MP from Zelensky's party from criminal responsibility for lying in asset declaration.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 10:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Anti-Corruption Court said on Feb. 1 that it had exempted a member of parliament from criminal responsibility for false information in his asset declaration due to his "repentance."

The court said the criminal case had been closed.

The court did not name the lawmaker but online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that this is Volodymyr Hevko, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

In December the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said that Hevko had failed to declare assets worth Hr 3.7 million ($100,000).

Anti-corruption watchdogs say Ukraine's asset declaration system has been effectively destroyed because officials are now allowed not to file asset declarations at all, using martial law as a pretext. This will make all future contests for government jobs meaningless, the watchdogs argue.

Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid
The Kyiv Independent


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.