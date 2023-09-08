Corruption prevention agency: Enlistment officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Lviv involved in corruption

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention uncovered that the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military enlistment office and the head of a district enlistment office in Lviv accepted illegal gifts, the Agency reported on Aug. 8.

According to the findings, a subordinate of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast enlistment office's chief at the time sold a MAZDA CX-5 car to his boss's wife at a price that was Hr 800,000 ($21,700) less than its market value.

After that, the office's head granted a leave to his subordinate to travel abroad.

In another case, a son of the Lviv enlistment office's chief received an unfinished house with an area of ​​638 square meters and adjoining land from a woman with a personal relation to a man who is registered at the same enlistment office.

Despite being eligible for military service, the man has never been called up for a medical examination or received other orders regarding mobilization.

The Agency handed over the results of their investigations to law enforcement.

Ukrainian authorities began the nationwide inspection of military recruitment offices in late June after journalists discovered that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office, had purchased property worth $4.5 million in Spain during the full-scale war.

Some 112 cases regarding abuses by military enlistment offices have been brought to investigation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Aug. 8.

On Aug. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing all heads of regional military enlistment offices from their posts.