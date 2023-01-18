Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: White House hints at additional military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 4:20 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

“I suspect that you will continue to hear coming from the United States additional packages of security assistance, additional weapons and capabilities for Ukraine – perhaps as soon as the end of this week,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN.

Kirby didn’t elaborate on the contents of the package but said that the U.S. was concentrated “on trying to make sure that we are giving Ukraine what they need in the fight that they’re in.”

“We’re gonna continue to modulate these packages so that they’re most appropriate for what Ukraine needs and if we can’t provide that, we’re working with other allies and partners to see if they can,” Kirby added, reports CNN.

Earlier, on Jan. 6, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced “the largest yet” new military assistance package for Ukraine, including long-awaited Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles confirmed in "largest yet" US military aid package for Ukraine
