Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 8:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Canadian nationals have been killed in action around Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk Oblast that has become the focus of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles since the full-scale invasion began.

CBC News reported that one of the fighters said before his death that the conditions on the front line were like a "meat grinder."

A 27-year-old Kyle Porter of Calgary (Alberta), and a 21-year-old Cole Zelenco of St. Catharines (Ontario), were both serving with Ukraine's International Legion, which was attached to the 92nd Mechanised Brigade.

Porter had been in contact with CBC News in the days leading up to his death. He had exchanged several text messages and shared his anxiety about the difficult conditions at the front. "Let me figure out how I am going to survive the next few days…" he wrote three days before he was killed, according to CBC.

An unofficial count by CBC News would make them the fourth and fifth Canadians to be killed in the war since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine’s counterattacks in Bakhmut reportedly force Russian troops to abandon some positions
Key developments on May 1: * Ukraine’s military forces Russian troops to ‘abandon some positions’ in Bakhmut, commander says * Infrastructure reportedly sabotaged in two Russian regions * UK Defense Ministry: Russia’s defensive build-up suggests ‘deep concern’ over Ukrainian breakthrough, allege…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.