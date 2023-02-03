Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Car reportedly explodes in occupied Enerhodar, killing collaborator

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 1:44 PM 1 min read
A car owned by a collaborator exploded in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of Feb. 3, according to Ivan Fedorov, acting mayor of Melitopol, located in the same region and also occupied by Russian troops. Moscow-installed proxies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast said the collaborator had been killed in the explosion.

The killed man previously worked in Ukrainian law enforcement, but after the Russian occupation of Enerhodar began to collaborate with occupying authorities, according to Fedorov.

Enerhodar is built around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops occupied the plant in early March and have used it as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

After staged referendums in September, Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian oblasts in Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which its forces only partially control.

A glance into Kherson’s underground resistance during Russian occupation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
