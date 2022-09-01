Business association: Ukraine's grain exports rise 53% in August compared with July.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Ukraine's grain exports amounted to 2.6 million tonnes in August, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said. Ukraine's total exports of agricultural products, including grain, increased 12% month-on-month to 4.6 million tons in August, the club said. On July 22, Ukraine, the UN, Turkey, and Russia concluded a deal to unblock Ukraine's seaports, which had previously been blocked by Russia. Ukraine needs to export about 6 million tons of agricultural products every month in order to cope with the remaining products from 2021.