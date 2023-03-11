Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Bloomberg: Putin might attend G20 summit in India

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 5:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin postponed the annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, scheduled on the eve of the G20 summit in New Delhi, to open up the possibility of the trip to India, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Putin has yet to make a final decision on whether to attend it, but “the Kremlin is planning for him to participate in the summit.”

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on this information, the article said.

Previously, Putin skipped the G20 summit in Indonesia to avoid confrontation with world leaders over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.

The move to reschedule the Vladivostok forum also aimed to allow Indian and Chinese officials to participate in it, Bloomberg reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
