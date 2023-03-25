Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden, Trudeau pledge to 'stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 2:42 AM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Photo by David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine can count on the United States and Canada to stand with it in its fight against Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an address to parliament in Ottawa alongside U.S. President Joe Biden on March 24.

“As you well know, Mr. President, Canada will continue to stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes,” Trudeau said. “Together, both of us are partners that Ukraine — and the world —can count on."

Trudeau highlighted that Canada had provided “significant military support” to Ukraine, such as artillery, ammunition, armor, and tanks. He also mentioned that the Canadian Armed Forces have been training Ukrainian soldiers since 2015.

Speaking more generally about global threats to democracy, Trudeau said that the two countries had to work together to combat authoritarianism around the world.

“We have to continue to face down authoritarian threats, both at home and abroad. We have to continue to defend what is right. This is not the time to compromise on our values.”

For his part, Biden reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine and said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been unable to reach his goals in Ukraine.

"Putin was certain he would have been able to break NATO by now. He was certain of that. But guess what? His lust for land and power has failed thus far. The Ukrainian people's love of their country is going to prevail," he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.