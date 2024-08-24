Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, China, Security agreements, Russia's allies, Russia
Edit post

Belarus, China pledge to strengthen security ties

by Abbey Fenbert August 24, 2024 6:32 AM 1 min read
The national flags of China and Belarus flutter at Tiananmen Square on Feb. 28, 2023 in Beijing, China. Photo for illustrative purposes. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Belarus and China agreed to strengthen their security and economic ties, according to a joint statement released Aug. 23.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Minsk on Aug. 22.

According to the statement, Beijing and Minsk pledged not only to strengthen security ties but also to improve cooperation in the finance and energy sectors. The countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in industrial supply chains.

Li's visit to Belarus comes on the heels of his first state visit to Russia as China's premier. Belarus and China remain key Kremlin allies as Western sanctions increasingly isolate Moscow on the international stage.

Belarus on July 4 joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO, a Eurasian political, economic and defense organization led by Russia and China.

Shortly thereafter, the Chinese and Belarusian militaries on July 8 conducted joint military drills at the Brestskiy training range next to the border with Ukraine and Poland.

Although China officially maintains a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid to Moscow, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties.

Belarus Weekly: Kyiv eases process of obtaining local documents for foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine
In an interview with Russian state TV, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claims he deployed a third of his army to Ukraine’s border earlier this year. Lukashenko pardons 30 Belarusian political prisoners, while another 1,400 remain behind bars on politically motivated charges. Lithuania bui…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.