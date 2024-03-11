Belarus announces 'comprehensive' check of its military's combat preparedness

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on March 11 that it was conducting a "comprehensive" check of the combat readiness of the country's armed forces.

The check will include live-fire exercises and the movement of military hardware on public roads, which could limit civilian access.

Belarus is Moscow's close ally and has provided extensive support to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, namely allowing Russian troops to launch their unsuccessful offensive toward Kyiv from its territory in 2022. Despite this, the Belarusian military has not directly participated in Russia's war.

The Belarusian military regularly engage in training exercises within Belarus, including large-scale operations.

The defense ministry announced in December 2023 that it had begun a sudden readiness check of its air defense forces, involving anti-aircraft missile units and radio engineering troops.