Baerbock: Germany paid for Russian gas with its "security and independence"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the German newspaper Bild that Germany had to "put an end to the self-deception that we ever received cheap gas from Russia." "Ukrainians paid for it thousands of times with their lives," she said. Baerbock also called gas pipelines "weapons in a hybrid war," accusing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of stopping the gas flow and being responsible for Russia's war.