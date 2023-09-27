Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 17 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 27, 2023 11:19 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Sept. 27, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring 17 others, local officials reported early on Sept. 27.

Russia carried out 119 strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring 12 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted Nikopol and the surrounding area with drones and artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Two men aged 44 and 68 were injured and hospitalized following Russian shelling overnight, the governor clarified.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was wounded in Orlivka in Russian attacks, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

A man in his mid-60s was injured following a Russian artillery strike against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia launched 130 strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

The attacks killed a 66-year-old man in Orikhiv and injured a 56-year-old man in Prymorske, he clarified.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Editors' Picks

