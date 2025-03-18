2 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 18.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 63 of the 137 Russian attack and decoy drones overnight over 12 oblasts, the Air Force said. Sixty-four decoy drones reportedly disappeared from radars without causing damage.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people in Pokrovsk and two in Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A woman was injured during a drone attack against the village of Riasne in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. A school, a gymnasium, houses, and enterprises were damaged elsewhere in the region.

Two people were killed and seven injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Twelve houses, a humanitarian aid distribution point, and a car were damaged.

Air defenses were operating in Kyiv overnight amid a Russian drone attack. Drone wreckage fell on the territory of a school in the Desnianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, without mentioning any casualties.