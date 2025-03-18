The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

2 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek March 18, 2025 9:32 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 17-18, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 18.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 63 of the 137 Russian attack and decoy drones overnight over 12 oblasts, the Air Force said. Sixty-four decoy drones reportedly disappeared from radars without causing damage.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people in Pokrovsk and two in Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A woman was injured during a drone attack against the village of Riasne in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. A school, a gymnasium, houses, and enterprises were damaged elsewhere in the region.

Two people were killed and seven injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Twelve houses, a humanitarian aid distribution point, and a car were damaged.

Air defenses were operating in Kyiv overnight amid a Russian drone attack. Drone wreckage fell on the territory of a school in the Desnianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, without mentioning any casualties.

Who is to gain more from a ceasefire — Russia or Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 17 that he expects to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that Moscow has yet to agree to. Russia has declined to immediately accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, with the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.