Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 28.

Five men aged 30-39 were injured during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 27, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. An industrial enterprise, a house, solar panels, and a power line were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in a Russian attack against the town of Rodynske, and one person was injured in Pokrovsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A Russian drone attack against Odesa damaged residential buildings and set four cars ablaze, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said. Three people were reported as injured.

A residential building damaged in a Russian drone attack against Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 28, 2025. (Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured during a drone attack against the Rohan community, and a 61-year-old woman was hospitalized following a Russian attack against the Kindrashivka village, according to the statement.

On the morning of Jan. 28, a Russian strike hit a civilian enterprise in the southwestern part of Kharkiv, causing a large-scale fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. No casualties were reported.

In Sumy Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks on Jan. 27 — four in the Yunakivka community and one in the Seredyna-Buda community, the regional military administration said.

Two people were killed and two injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A multi-story building, 10 houses, a garage, a warehouse, and agricultural machinery were damaged.

Two men and two women were injured in Russian attacks against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Cherkasy Oblast, a Russian attack damaged an infrastructure facility in Uman, leading to power outages, Mayor Iryna Pletneva said. No casualties were reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, drone debris set fire to a vintage car museum, destroying nine vehicles and damaging 27, the regional military administration said. Two houses, three non-residential buildings, and three cars were damaged elsewhere in the region, but no casualties were reported.