paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Odesa Oblast, Kyiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 28, 2025 9:10 AM 3 min read
A fire that broke out in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a Russian attack early on Jan. 28, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 28.

Five men aged 30-39 were injured during a Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 27, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. An industrial enterprise, a house, solar panels, and a power line were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in a Russian attack against the town of Rodynske, and one person was injured in Pokrovsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A Russian drone attack against Odesa damaged residential buildings and set four cars ablaze, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said. Three people were reported as injured.

A residential building damaged in a Russian drone attack against Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 28, 2025. (Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured three civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured during a drone attack against the Rohan community, and a 61-year-old woman was hospitalized following a Russian attack against the Kindrashivka village, according to the statement.

On the morning of Jan. 28, a Russian strike hit a civilian enterprise in the southwestern part of Kharkiv, causing a large-scale fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. No casualties were reported.

In Sumy Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks on Jan. 27  four in the Yunakivka community and one in the Seredyna-Buda community, the regional military administration said.

Two people were killed and two injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A multi-story building, 10 houses, a garage, a warehouse, and agricultural machinery were damaged.

Two men and two women were injured in Russian attacks against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Cherkasy Oblast, a Russian attack damaged an infrastructure facility in Uman, leading to power outages, Mayor Iryna Pletneva said. No casualties were reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, drone debris set fire to a vintage car museum, destroying nine vehicles and damaging 27, the regional military administration said. Two houses, three non-residential buildings, and three cars were damaged elsewhere in the region, but no casualties were reported.

A vintage car museum damaged by Russian drone debris in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 28, 2025. (Kyiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
A vintage car museum damaged by Russian drone debris in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 28, 2025. (Kyiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukraine war latest: North Korean forces reportedly pull back from one front-line sector following heavy casualties
Key developments on Jan. 27: * North Korean troops seem to temporarily withdraw from one section of front in Kursk Oblast, military says * Russia claims to capture Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine admits partial retreat but says battles ongoing * Russia intensifies attacks near Pokrovsk, seeks to encir…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.