Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 24 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 24 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Nov. 1.

Ukrainian forces downed 31 out of 48 Shahed-type drones and other unidentified drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Fourteen more drones were "lost," and three others flew towards Belarus, it added.

Drone debris damaged several civilian enterprises, apartment buildings, and houses in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Odesa oblasts.

Russian forces also reportedly fired three Kh-59/69 cruise missiles against Ukraine, with one of them shot down by air defenses.

A Russian missile attack injured two first responders in the city of Odesa, damaging a fire station and cars, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

A Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast killed a 75-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Five more men and one woman were injured in attacks on the city of Kharkiv, and the settlements of Derhachi and Kucherivka.

A 78-year-old woman suffered injuries after Russian attacks near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 19 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and 13 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the town of Kurakhove and the village of Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.