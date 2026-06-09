At least 10 killed, over 100 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 106 others across seven Ukrainian regions over the past day, local authorities said on June 9.

Civilian casualties were reported after Russia launched another mass overnight drone attack against Ukraine. According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles and 168 drones, 146 of which were intercepted. Seventeen drones and two missiles evaded air defenses and struck targets at 18 locations, while debris from intercepted drones was recorded at eight sites.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and 38 were injured in Russian attacks on the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 884 strikes against 46 settlements across the region.

Russian strikes killed three people, including a 22-year-old pregnant woman, and injured 25 others, including three children, in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said

The city of Kharkiv and 30 other settlements came under attack. Russian forces used five Kh-59 missiles, seven guided aerial bombs (KABs), and multiple types of attack drones over the past day. The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, including houses, shops, a cultural center, and vehicles, according to Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 13 others, including a child, were injured as Russian forces continued drone and artillery attacks across the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 11 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces shelled settlements across the region 22 times over the past day, prompting evacuations of civilians.

In Sumy Oblast, a 71-year old man was killed and five others were injured, including a 2-year-old boy, as Russian forces continued attacks on settlements near the border, the local authorities said. Civilian infrastructure, homes, and vehicles were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured after Russian forces launched around 20 drone attacks across three districts overnight on June 9, the local authorities said. Governor Oleksandr Hanzha also reported that one person was killed and 10 others were injured in the region on June 8.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 55-year-old man was injured when a Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle delivering bread in the border town of Semenivka, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Russian attacks also damaged a garage facility and an industrial site in the Ripky community, while strikes against the region's energy infrastructure caused additional damage.