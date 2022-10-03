AP: Russia stole at least $530 million worth of Ukrainian grain

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a joint investigation by Associated Press and PBS, Russia has run an operation using falsified documents to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million.

The AP and PBS used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukrainian ports to the Middle East.

According to the investigation, the "massive smuggling operation" is being carried out by businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some already face economic sanctions from the U.S. and the EU.

Russia has been systematically stealing Ukrainian grain trapped in territories occupied by Russia. The Kremlin had also blocked Ukrainian ports to prevent Kyiv from exporting its grain.

After the looming global food crisis drew attention to Russia's grain blockade, Kyiv and Moscow, on July 22, signed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Since July, Ukraine has been able to ship around 5 million metric tons of grain.

