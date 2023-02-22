Ex-infrastructure minister charged with abuse of power in corruption case

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 22 charged ex-Infrastructure Minister Andriy Pyvovarsky and his deputy of abuse of power.

The alleged criminal scheme allegedly caused $30 million in losses for the state, the report reads.

According to the investigation, the former minister and his deputy issued an order that allowed private companies to charge half of the rate of shipping dues from ships in the Pivdenny seaport on the Black Sea coast.

The order was issued despite the fact that the port is state property and is used by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, which has exclusive rights to fees.

Instead, in accordance with this order, a part of the funds was assigned to a state enterprise, and the rest was collected by private companies, which led to the state losing over $30 million, the investigators said.

The prosecutors added that the pre-trial investigation of the case continues, and other persons who may be involved in the crime are being identified.

Pyvovarsky was Ukraine's infrastructure minister in 2014-2016.