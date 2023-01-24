Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Anti-Corruption Court seizes assets of Russian billionaire

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 4:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the Ukrainian assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Shelkov. The assets include multiple apartments, vehicles, company shares, and money in Ukrainian bank accounts.

According to Transparency International Ukraine, Shelkov headed the investment division of the state-owned company Rostec, which controls Russia's defense contractors, and is 59th on the Russian Forbes list of billionaires, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Throughout the past year, Ukraine has been seizing assets and corporate rights belonging to Russian oligarchs that are located inside the country.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund recently announced that it transferred Hr 17 billion ($460 million) from liquidated accounts of Russian banks to a special fund of the state budget.

US Senate approves amendment to transfer seized assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
